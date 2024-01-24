Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
