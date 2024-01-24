Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $3.59 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $9.34 or 0.00023292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.59 billion and approximately $101.10 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00077997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00028090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000886 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 384,017,309 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

