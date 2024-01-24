Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Boosted by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 3.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Corteva worth $31,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. 2,453,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,560. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

