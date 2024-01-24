Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,786 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $55,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

