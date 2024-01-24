Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,807,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,993 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $409,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

Shares of PG stock opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

