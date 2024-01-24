Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Watsco worth $62,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $399.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.58 and a twelve month high of $433.19.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.