Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1,513.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,670 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $58,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.77. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

