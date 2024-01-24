Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 14,448 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $84,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.7% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 880,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,004,000 after buying an additional 156,737 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $15,455,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

