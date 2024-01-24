Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,621 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $91,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.6% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $426.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.77. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $281.18 and a 1 year high of $427.54.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

