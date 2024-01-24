Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $70,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Vontier by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vontier by 6.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 12.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vontier by 12.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Vontier Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VNT opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

