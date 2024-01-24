Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $64,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $208,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

