Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $95.51 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 6,477.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,555 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.89% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $95,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.63 and a twelve month high of $169.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

