Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $79.49 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,150 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $79,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

