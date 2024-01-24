Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $106,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,071,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 160,297 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 114,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.