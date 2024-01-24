Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 60,604 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.59% of CarMax worth $66,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

KMX stock opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

