Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 218,177 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,177 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $68,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,480,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $84.94 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

