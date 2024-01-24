Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 9,301 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $75,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.