Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 110,422 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,422 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Hilton Worldwide worth $70,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $187.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.73.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

