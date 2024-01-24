Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE CLB opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $721.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also

