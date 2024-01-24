Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Raised by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 181,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

