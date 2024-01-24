Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.360-2.406 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.69-12.50 EPS.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $103.90. 956,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Concentrix by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

