Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,482,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,522 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $232,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,271,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

