Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Compugen stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Compugen by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

