Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CBU opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,801,000 after buying an additional 65,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,154,000 after acquiring an additional 470,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,732,000 after purchasing an additional 167,729 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

