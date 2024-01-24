CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get CommScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COMM

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CommScope

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 153,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,525.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 153,019 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 796,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,528.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Price Performance

CommScope stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $521.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.17. CommScope has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.