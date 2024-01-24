CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.43.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of CommScope
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Price Performance
CommScope stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $521.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.17. CommScope has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.92.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).
See Also
