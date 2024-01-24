Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of XHB opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

