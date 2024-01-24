Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 302.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 53.0% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.