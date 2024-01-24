Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 41.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.91%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.