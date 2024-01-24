Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 41.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of OGN opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.91%.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
