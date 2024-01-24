Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $444.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $445.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.43 and a 200-day moving average of $398.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

