Columbus McKinnon Co. (CMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

CMCO opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

