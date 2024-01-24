Coinmetro Token (XCM) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $1,127.71 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017918 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.91 or 1.00280011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00205325 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,672,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,672,799.07 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.6517989 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $564.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

