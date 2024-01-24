Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 7.3%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 3,517,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,028,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several analysts recently commented on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,848 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,041 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

