Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.74% from the stock’s current price.

YOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of YOU traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 990.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

