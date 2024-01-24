Clarke (TSE:CKI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.50

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.49.

Clarke Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$202.57 million, a PE ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.65.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarke had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of C$19.19 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Clarke Company Profile

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,530.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $400,108. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

Further Reading

