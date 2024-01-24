Clarke (TSE:CKI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.50

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.49.
Clarke Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$202.57 million, a PE ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.65.
Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarke had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of C$19.19 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Clarke Company Profile
Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clarke
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.