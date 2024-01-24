Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,228 shares of company stock worth $19,785,171. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,728,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,321,079. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.