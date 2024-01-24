Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.20.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,638 shares of company stock worth $13,470,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.07. 4,948,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,484. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

