Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 94,400 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $61,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,224,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $19.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $638.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $564.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $646.13.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

