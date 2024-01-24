Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $44.86 Million in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

OIH traded up $6.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.51. The stock had a trading volume of 444,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $246.04 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.28.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

