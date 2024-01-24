Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $346,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,649. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.