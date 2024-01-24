Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Stock Position in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,700 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Valens Semiconductor were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 22.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 215.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 44.4% in the second quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 171,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,139. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Valens Semiconductor Profile

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

