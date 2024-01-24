Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $69.68 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $411.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $440.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

