Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $42,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,456 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. 26,522,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,640,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

