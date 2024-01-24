Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $95.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

