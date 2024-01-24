Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chubb by 11.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.33. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

