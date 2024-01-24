China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.35

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

