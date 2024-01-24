Check Capital Management Inc. CA Purchases 1,900 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.