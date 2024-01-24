Check Capital Management Inc. CA Cuts Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Wayfair comprises approximately 0.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE W traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.79. 3,867,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,341. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.31. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

