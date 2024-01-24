Check Capital Management Inc. CA Acquires 900 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,282,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,120,352. The company has a market capitalization of $664.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.07 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.