Centric Wealth Management Raises Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.79. 870,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $154.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

