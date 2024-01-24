Centric Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 515.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 42,749 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 3.6 %

NUGT traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. 3,443,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,211. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

